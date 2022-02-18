Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center1401 S FEDERAL HWY, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 728-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson has provided exceptional service to the underprivileged and impoverished patients of CDTC for a number of years now, I spent some time as a patient of hers when I was a pediatric. Her contributions those most needy in her community are commendable and does not go unnoticed. Thank you Dr. Robinson.
About Dr. Lisa-Gaye Robinson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1861591018
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
