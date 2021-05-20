See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa-Gaye Giscombe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Giscombe works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Hospital Medical Partners - Miami
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 285-5077
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Lisa Giscombe is my Oncologist. She is a very professional, kind and caring doctor. She is always there for you when you need her and answer your calls the same day you leave a message. her office staff is great, i had the pleasure to speak with Maite, Neolia and Jay and they are always very nice and helpfull. I give them five stars. I will highly recommend Dr Giscombe to all friends and family!
    hilda gayoso — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa-Gaye Giscombe, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891113189
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roger Williams Medical Center/Boston University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami/JFK Medical Center Palm Beach Regional GME Consortium
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa-Gaye Giscombe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giscombe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giscombe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giscombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giscombe works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Giscombe’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giscombe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giscombe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giscombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giscombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

