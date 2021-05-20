Dr. Lisa-Gaye Giscombe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giscombe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa-Gaye Giscombe, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa-Gaye Giscombe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Giscombe works at
Locations
Mercy Hospital Medical Partners - Miami3661 S Miami Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 285-5077Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lisa Giscombe is my Oncologist. She is a very professional, kind and caring doctor. She is always there for you when you need her and answer your calls the same day you leave a message. her office staff is great, i had the pleasure to speak with Maite, Neolia and Jay and they are always very nice and helpfull. I give them five stars. I will highly recommend Dr Giscombe to all friends and family!
About Dr. Lisa-Gaye Giscombe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891113189
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center/Boston University
- University of Miami/JFK Medical Center Palm Beach Regional GME Consortium
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
