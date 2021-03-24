See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Garbutt works at William Andrew Cies MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

  1. 1
    W Andrew Cies, MD
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 404, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-2023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esophoria
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK)
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoschisis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer
    NPI Number
    • 1083755060
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Residency
    • University Of California
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garbutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garbutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garbutt works at William Andrew Cies MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garbutt’s profile.

    Dr. Garbutt has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

