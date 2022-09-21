Dr. Lisa Ganjhu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganjhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Ganjhu, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Ganjhu, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I had to meet Dr.Ganjhu a couple of times and might need more visits . She is very approachable and has an extremely positive way of explaining things to you. she took some time out on even educating me with my diet and metabolism.I am sure that i am in good hands
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ganjhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganjhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganjhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganjhu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganjhu.
