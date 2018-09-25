Overview

Dr. Lisa Gamell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Gamell works at Bay Area Eye Institute in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.