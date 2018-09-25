Dr. Lisa Gamell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Gamell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Gamell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Eye Institue3242 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 265-6940
Tampa Eye Clinic3000 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 877-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, an excellent listener and an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Lisa Gamell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamell accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamell speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamell.
