Dr. Friedland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisa Friedland, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Friedland, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Friedland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Emergency Medicine2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
2
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedland?
About Dr. Lisa Friedland, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1023515384
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedland works at
Dr. Friedland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.