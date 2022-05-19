Overview

Dr. Lisa Freed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Freed works at Ssc II LLC in Guilford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and Westbrook, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.