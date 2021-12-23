Dr. Lisa Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Fox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Virginia Head and Neck Surgeons19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 301, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7719Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fox is the best. Two surgeries later… life changing, 1 fatty lipoma (benign!) in my neck and septoplasty with turbinates, submucosal approach. Pre-op, post-op, office visit. She took the time for me to get a CT scan w/o contrast to verify what she knew already by inspection. The left nasal passage was 80% blocked because of deviated septum and cartilage being off the turbinates. I can’t send enough praise to Lisa!
About Dr. Lisa Fox, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053491704
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
