Overview

Dr. Lisa Fox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Virginia Head and Neck Surgeons in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.