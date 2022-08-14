Dr. Flaherty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Flaherty, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Flaherty, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Dr. Flaherty works at
Locations
Primary Location5880 49th St N Ste 104, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 528-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pinellas Medical Associates2191 9th Ave N Ste 1A, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 528-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- RockPort Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was tenacious at seeking out the reason for my stroke. during my hospital stay of four days, every test imaginable was done on me. It wasn’t too until Dr. Flaherty ordered a TEE and a hole in my heart was discovered. I really do believe that I all my life to her persistency. Thank you.
About Dr. Lisa Flaherty, DO
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1386607315
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Oakland General Hospital
- Des Moines General Hospital
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flaherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flaherty speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods.