Dr. Lisa Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Fishman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Fishman, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Fishman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lisa C Fishman MD Pllc1165 Park Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 215-9995
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
Dr. Fishman has been my primary care doctor for more than 10 years. She has seen me through a variety of issues, both small and large, and is a smart, thorough dedicated and caring physician.
About Dr. Lisa Fishman, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366485963
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.