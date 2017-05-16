Overview

Dr. Lisa Fishman, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at Lisa C Fishman MD Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.