Dr. Lisa Fisher, MD
Dr. Lisa Fisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Nazir U Khaja MD20911 Earl St Ste 180, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Punctual Kind Responsive Skilled Had Thermava and Amazing improvement in the laxity of my vulva and vagina. Can't wait to see what treatment 2 and 3 results are. Highly recommend Dr Fisher
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285665810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
