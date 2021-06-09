Dr. Lisa Ferley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Ferley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Ferley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Ferley works at
Locations
Neurologists of Cape Cod46 North St Ste 7, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (774) 470-2460
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-1800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found her staff to be most welcoming. Dr.Ferley listened attentively to all of my concerns and symptoms. I did not feel rushed at all. I found her to be very thorough and comfortable to be with. I felt well heard . She was most helpful. I was so grateful for having heeded my PCP’s recommendation to see her!
About Dr. Lisa Ferley, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1699733469
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferley has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.