Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM

Podiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl Of Podiatric.

Dr. Farrar works at East Coast Podiatry in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Coast Podiatry
    233 Osceola Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386) 672-6424
    East Coast Podiatry
    4641 Clyde Morris Blvd Unit 203, Port Orange, FL 32129 (386) 304-7737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Nephropathy
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
Wound Infection
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Health First Health Plans
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Farrar seemed knowledgeable and competent and I would definitely see her again. I did have a concern about the office. The waiting area is small with just a desk for the receptionist so no privacy regarding conversations. After completing and returning my paperwork the receptionist asked me questions regarding my medications and medical history. My responses could not help but be overheard by others in the waiting area. This is something that needs to be addressed and corrected.
    Karen — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM

    Podiatry
    28 years of experience
    English
    1992798318
    Education & Certifications

    Mineral Area Regional Medical Center
    Dr. William M Scholl Of Podiatric
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Farrar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrar has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

