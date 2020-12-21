Dr. Lisa Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Farmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Farmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine Macon GA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Farmer works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa Farmer, MD1157 Forsyth St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farmer?
A miracle, Dr. Lisa Farmer, M.D. is #1 surgeon in my life! God has his righteous right hand on Dr. Farmer! I cannot forget my situation. Love you always Dr. Lisa Farmer???????????????
About Dr. Lisa Farmer, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1831122357
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- Mercer University School of Medicine Macon GA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer works at
Dr. Farmer has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.