Overview

Dr. Lisa Falotico, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Falotico works at Parkview Physician's Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.