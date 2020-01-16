See All Ophthalmologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Lisa Faia, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Faia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Faia works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Novi, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI, Saint Clair Shores, MI and Ypsilanti, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retinal Consultants PC
    39650 Orchard Hill Pl Ste 200, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
  2. 2
    Royal Oak
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280
  3. 3
    St. Clair Shores
    25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 201, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 552-2092
  4. 4
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    2000 N Huron River Dr Ste 100, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 572-1200
  5. 5
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-2280

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Jan 16, 2020
    The staff is very friendly and that makes for an excellent environment. It does not, however, make up for a two-hour wait to see the doctor. Everyone’s time is valuable and it’s extremely disrespectful to make patients wait two hours past their appointment time to actually be seen.
    — Jan 16, 2020
    About Dr. Lisa Faia, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1407832884
    Education & Certifications

    • Associated Retinal Consultants At Beaumont Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
