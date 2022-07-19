Dr. Lisa Ereifej, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ereifej is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Ereifej, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Ereifej, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Locations
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She's very pleasant, & I thought thorough. It's not her fault appts. are hard to get, as some gave her a low rating for that: She's not the appt. desk.
About Dr. Lisa Ereifej, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508142050
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ereifej has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ereifej accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ereifej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ereifej has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ereifej on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ereifej. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ereifej.
