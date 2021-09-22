Dr. Lisa Eng, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Eng, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Eng, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Eng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Life Medical Esthetics & Wellness Pllc630 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 567-8300
-
2
Dr.dennis Medical P.c.128 Mott St Ste 401, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 219-2723
-
3
Birthing Center of Ny6702 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 888-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eng?
As usual, when I went for my annual gynecological visit this year, Dr. Eng (who is vastly knowledgeable) gave me helpful insight into other physical issues that I was having. Either because of things I say or things she notices about my body, she always seems to be amazingly helpful, knowing things that even doctors in specialized fields weren't able to help me with. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Lisa Eng, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952373912
Education & Certifications
- Luth Med Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng works at
Dr. Eng has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eng speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.