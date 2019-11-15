Dr. Lisa Egbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Egbert, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Egbert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Paragon Womens Care Inc5335 Far Hills Ave Ste 112, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-8212
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Egbert's since she started her practice, and I have always received EXCELLENT care. Dr. Egbert truly cares about my well-being, and makes me feel like I am her most important patient. I cannot give enough stars in this review to truly express the confidence and trust I have in Dr. Egbert and her staff.
About Dr. Lisa Egbert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457309973
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
