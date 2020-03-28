Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhaime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon and Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Duhaime works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 217-1088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Associates Brevard, Oncology / Hematology2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 202, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 254-4776
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duhaime?
Dr.Lisa Duhaime saved my life 18 years ago as I had Stage 4 NHL with 25% in my bone marrow. Then I recurved 9 months of chemotherapy with 6 treatments of Rituxin. I would not haves lived 6 months without Dr. Lisa Duhaime . Thank you so very much .
About Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083697494
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duhaime has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duhaime accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duhaime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duhaime works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhaime. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhaime.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhaime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhaime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.