Overview

Dr. Lisa Duhaime, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon and Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Duhaime works at HAMILTON HEALTH in Dalton, GA with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.