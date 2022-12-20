Dr. Lisa Diaz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Diaz, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Diaz, DO is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Florida Medical Clinic - Dermatology17401 Commerce Park Blvd Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 751-0777
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Went in for my yearly skin check, she is always super professional and never in a hurry. She always takes the time to answer all my questions an concerns. I do and will continue to refer my friends to her for their dermatology needs. Thank you Dr. Diaz!!!
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
