Overview

Dr. Lisa Deyerle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Deyerle works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Brambleton Ave. in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.