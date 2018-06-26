Overview

Dr. Lisa Derken, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Derken works at Barrington Family Health Care in Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.