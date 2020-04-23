Dr. Lisa Delong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Delong, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Delong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Physicians & Surgeons For Women Inc1821 E High St, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 346-8141
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr. Delong for 12 years and I love her she's a great doctor she knows what she's talking about!
About Dr. Lisa Delong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U Affil-Miami Vly Hosp
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delong has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delong.
