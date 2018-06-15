Overview

Dr. Lisa Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at LISA A DAVIS MD PA in Fremont, OH with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.