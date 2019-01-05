Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Western University - Health Sciences and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Davidson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Insight Primary Care2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 205, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (303) 385-0995
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Best Doctor that I have ever had! She takes time to listen and truly cares about her patients. I love everyone in the office.
About Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English
- 1235185406
Education & Certifications
- Western University - Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.