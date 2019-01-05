See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Western University - Health Sciences and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Davidson works at Insight Primary Care in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Insight Primary Care
    2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 205, Denver, CO 80238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO

  • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
  • English
  • 1235185406
Education & Certifications

  • Western University - Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Davidson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davidson works at Insight Primary Care in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Davidson’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

