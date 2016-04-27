Dr. Lisa Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Dang, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Dang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
-
1
Acuity Eye Group - Westminster14501 Magnolia St Ste 103, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 594-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
She is friendly, thorough, and diagnosed an eye infection 2 Dr.'s had missed.
About Dr. Lisa Dang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1083938096
Education & Certifications
- LSU Eye Ctr LA State U
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.