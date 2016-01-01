Overview

Dr. Lisa Danek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Danek works at Northwest Community Health Ctr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.