Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Curcio works at
Locations
Breastlink Laguna Hills23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 130, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-0797
MemorialCare Medical Group24401 Calle De La Louisa, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (657) 241-9660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curcio is amazing.. I was referred to her by a friend as a second opinion for breast cancer. She listened and explained everything to me and took her time with me. She made me feel safe in a very scary time. She has been a true God send to me. She transferred to another practice and I followed her. Highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Lisa Curcio, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306846324
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope National Medical Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curcio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curcio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curcio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curcio has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curcio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curcio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curcio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curcio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curcio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.