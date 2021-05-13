Dr. Lisa Crigler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Crigler, DPM
Dr. Lisa Crigler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Crigler Foot & Ankle Center251 Maitland Ave Ste 206, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 504-2459Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A great doctor who is always very professional and caring about her patients. Appointments are timed so their's no waiting. All staff are friendly.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851599922
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Crigler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crigler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crigler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crigler.
