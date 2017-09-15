Dr. Coohill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Coohill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Coohill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Coohill works at
Locations
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Coohill after an episode of a cognitive lapse suspicious of TIA or seizure activity. She was very reassuring, compassionate and thorough. I'm also an RN so I work with MD's - and she was both professional in her approach and respectful to give me as much detail as I needed. My episode turned out negative but had something been found I would feel very confident under her care.
About Dr. Lisa Coohill, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417958521
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Joint Diseases
- New York University Hospitals Center|Umdnj-University Hospital
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coohill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coohill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coohill has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coohill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coohill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coohill.
