Overview

Dr. Lisa Colon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Colon works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CONSULTANTS in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.