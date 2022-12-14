Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS
Dr. Lisa Cohen, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Silver Spring)1300 Spring St Ste 350, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (240) 363-5172Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
I had an outstanding experience with Dr. Cohen. I had previously had two bad experiences with other oral surgeries but Dr. Cohen has renewed my faith in the profession. She was a great listener, personable, and professional throughout. She explained everything to me during the procedure and put me at ease. The procedure was easy to schedule and went by quickly. Her staff was also great. I highly recommend her to everyone.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Washington Hospital Center
