Dr. Lisa Coester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Coester, MD
Dr. Lisa Coester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Physicians' Clinic of Iowa202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1545Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After an injury, my doctor told me ice and ibuprofen for my sprained right arm. No improvement. Went to see Dr. Coester who took one look, strapped my arm down and said "don't move it, you're on the table at 8AM." She found a bicep tendon rupture with only 2 small strands of tendon holding on to the muscle. After 2 hours of intense work, my arm was immobilized and soon was as good as new, even for lifting. I am now a professional pianist in Colorado Springs. This would not have been possible without what I consider the genius of Dr. Coester. I owe her everything. She is the absolute best you can find. THANK YOU, DR. LISA COESTER!!
About Dr. Lisa Coester, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376540179
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clins
- Tucom-Ca
- University of Arizona
Dr. Coester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coester has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Coester. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.