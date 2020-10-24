Dr. Lisa Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
MDVIP - Dallas, Texas8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 979-6458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 1988. She has always taken her time with a patient and listens intently to any questions. A fantasticdoctor!
About Dr. Lisa Clark, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043264799
Education & Certifications
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
