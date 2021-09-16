Overview

Dr. Lisa Cibik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Cibik works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Wheeling, WV, Uniontown, PA and West Mifflin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.