Overview

Dr. Lisa Chriss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Chriss works at Chriss & Associates M D P A in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.