Dr. Lisa Chodak, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Chodak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chodak?
Dr. Chodak conducted my wellness checks and monitored my health throughout my pregnancy from February 27th through October 22nd. As it was my first pregnancy, I had many questions and desires to discuss with her. Dr. Chodak listened closely and with care to everything I brought up. She was thorough and patient in all of her explainations. She never left an appointment without asking me if I had any further questions or concerns. I never felt rushed and truly felt important to her despite knowing she has many patients and a very tight schedule between the hospital, to deliver babies while on-call, and the Folsom office returning to make her appointments with patients like me. The only downfall to this was for two, out of my 20+ appts, she was at the hospital resulting in 30-40 minute wait times for me, past my scheduled appt times. I had flexibility in my schedule so it wasn't much of an inconvenience but to others it really could have been.
About Dr. Lisa Chodak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750487310
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Of The American College Of Obstetricians Gynecologists
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chodak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chodak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chodak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chodak has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chodak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chodak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chodak.
