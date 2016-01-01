Overview

Dr. Lisa Chipps, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California - M.D. and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Chipps works at GVMD Pain Services in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.