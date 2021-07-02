Overview

Dr. Lisa Chen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Chen works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.