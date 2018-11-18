Overview

Dr. Lisa Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at St. Michael Medical Clinic, PA in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.