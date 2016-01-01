Dr. Lisa Castellano-Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano-Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Castellano-Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Castellano-Howard, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Castellano and Howard Spclty Center306 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-6207
Castellano and Howard Speciality Center2919 W Swann Ave Ste 403, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-6207
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Dermatology
- Internal Medicine
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Dr. Castellano-Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellano-Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellano-Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano-Howard has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellano-Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano-Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano-Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano-Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellano-Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.