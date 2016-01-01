Overview

Dr. Lisa Castellano-Howard, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Castellano-Howard works at Castellano and Howard Spclty Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.