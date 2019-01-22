Dr. Lisa Caso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Caso, DO
Dr. Lisa Caso, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Russamano Chiropractic Center PC3330 Nazareth Rd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 559-0266
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We only had 1 in-office visit so far with Dr. Caso, but ever since, she has been there for my family any time I have had a concern or question about my daughter. For example, tonight, my baby wasn't well, and she was reachable immediately, and knew exactly what to do. My little girl is sound asleep. Very appreciative of Dr. Caso-thank you!
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841338878
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Caso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Caso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.