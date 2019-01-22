See All Pediatricians in Easton, PA
Pediatrics
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Lisa Caso, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Caso works at Tender Care Pediatrics in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 22, 2019
    We only had 1 in-office visit so far with Dr. Caso, but ever since, she has been there for my family any time I have had a concern or question about my daughter. For example, tonight, my baby wasn't well, and she was reachable immediately, and knew exactly what to do. My little girl is sound asleep. Very appreciative of Dr. Caso-thank you!
    Sciarretta Family in Allentown, PA — Jan 22, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Caso, DO

    Pediatrics
    29 years of experience
    English
    1841338878
    Education & Certifications

    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Caso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Caso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Caso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

