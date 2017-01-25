Dr. Lisa Casalenuovo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casalenuovo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Casalenuovo, DO
Overview
Dr. Lisa Casalenuovo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Locations
Camden Clark Physicians Corp801 Garfield Ave Ste 200, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2165
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Spent a lot of time with me. Didn't wait long this time...did last time but felt worth the wait.
About Dr. Lisa Casalenuovo, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366438079
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casalenuovo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casalenuovo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casalenuovo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casalenuovo has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casalenuovo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casalenuovo speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Casalenuovo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casalenuovo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casalenuovo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casalenuovo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.