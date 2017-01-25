Overview

Dr. Lisa Casalenuovo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Casalenuovo works at Lisa A Casalenuovo DO in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.