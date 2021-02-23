Dr. Lisa Cardwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Cardwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Cardwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Cardwell works at
Locations
-
1
Better Women's Care Pllc29425 Northwestern Hwy Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 948-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cardwell?
Timely visits, very professional and personable. She is knowledgeable about medicine and will explain your condition in laymen terms. You can feel comfortable with talking to Dr. Cardwell.
About Dr. Lisa Cardwell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952365405
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardwell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardwell works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.