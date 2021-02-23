Overview

Dr. Lisa Cardwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Cardwell works at Better Womens Care in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.