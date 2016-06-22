Overview

Dr. Lisa Carbonell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Carbonell works at CMH Centers For Family Health in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.