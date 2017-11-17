Overview

Dr. Lisa Cannada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Cannada works at Slucare Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Panama City, FL, Kissimmee, FL, Charlotte, NC and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.