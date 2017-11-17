See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Orthopedic Surgery
27 years of experience
Dr. Lisa Cannada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Cannada works at Slucare Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Panama City, FL, Kissimmee, FL, Charlotte, NC and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    St. John's Mercy Orthopaedic Trauma Services LLC
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141
    Gulf Coast Gastroenterology & Surgical
    2202 State Ave Ste 303, Panama City, FL 32405
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Hughston Clinic Southeast PC
    819 E Oak St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34744
    Novant Health Orthopedic Fracture Clinic
    449 N Wendover Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28211
    Uf Health Jacksonville
    655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 17, 2017
    Dr. Cannada saved my life. I was airlifted to the hospital 2 years ago and she was one of the surgeons who worked on me. It's bc of her quick actions as to why I am still here today. Thank you?
    Sara in De Soto — Nov 17, 2017
    About Dr. Lisa Cannada, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English
    1205895513
    Education & Certifications

    R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Ctr
    U Hosps Case Western Reserve
    University of Maryland School Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
