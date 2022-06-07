Dr. Lisa Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Campbell, MD
Dr. Lisa Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lisa Campbell3935 N Lightning Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 298-2825
Dr. Lisa Campbell1400 Scheuring Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 282-4791
Forefront Dermatology - Marinette3515 Murray St, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 350-8312
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Lisa Campbell, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124145040
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Gundersen Lutheran Hospital
- Gunderson Lutheran Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.