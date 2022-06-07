Overview

Dr. Lisa Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Forefront Dermatology - Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in De Pere, WI and Marinette, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.