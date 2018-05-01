Dr. Lisa Calandra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Calandra, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lisa Calandra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Family Practioner.4337 BROADWAY, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 568-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST PODIATRIST I'VE EVER MET. VERY CARING AND VERY PROFESSIONAL, SHE REALY CARES ABOUT HER PATIENTS. HER ASSISTANT IS VERY FRIENDLY AND COURTEOUS.
About Dr. Lisa Calandra, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932212701
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Calandra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
