Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mask Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
Dr. Mask Bull works at
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic Dermatology9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-8980Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mask Bull?
Dr. Bull informed me every step that she was doing.
About Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1790121499
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- University Of Oklahoma, Tulsa
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mask Bull has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mask Bull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mask Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mask Bull works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Mask Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mask Bull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mask Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mask Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.